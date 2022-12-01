The Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England looked in jeopardy as several players in the visitor’s camp got hit by a virus and fell sick while the start of play as per schedule was thrown into doubt. However, on Thursday morning, the game got underway as planned and the crowd at the Rawalpindi stadium witnessed history getting scripted in Pakistan.

For the first time in the history of Test cricket, a total of four batters smashed centuries on an opening day. Zak Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107), Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (101*) were the four batters who helped England become the first team to score 500 runs – 506/4 at stumps – on the opening day of a Test match.

It was already a historic moment as England were playing a Test series after 17 years. The visitors smashed more than 500 runs on the opening day and doubled up the party. Former cricketers started taking jibes at the game.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar spoke highly of England’s Test coach Brendon McCullum and mentioned the ‘Bazzball’ theory. Sharing a video on social media, Akhtar said if England players have set a world record despite being unwell, what they could have done if they were fit and fine?

“Thankfully, the England players are unwell, as the news reports said. Yeh tabyat theek nahi hai to 500 maar diye, tabyat theek hoti to bohot bura haal karte (They scored 500 when they are sick. They would have thrashed us if they were fit and fine)," said Shoaib in the video.

“Their [England’s] coach Brendon McCullum doesn’t believe in batting slowly in Test cricket. He asks his players to score run-a-ball. England have playing aggressive cricket since he came to the helm. They don’t stop. Debutant Liam Livingstone will bat at No. 7, so they have depth in their batting line-up. So, I think, Pakistan also needs to change the mindset," he added.

“It’s a young team, full of innocent people. But Test cricket is actually very bruising. Pakistan need to assess where they are standing because it’s not easy. It wasn’t pleasing to see our kids getting hammered," Shoaib concluded.

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910. More than 500 runs in a day has only been achieved on four other occasions — three times by England and once by Sri Lanka — but never on the opening day of a Test.

