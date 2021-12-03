Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Dream11, TAD vs BT Dream11 Latest Update, TAD vs BT Dream11 Win, TAD vs BT Dream11 App, TAD vs BT Dream11 2021, TAD vs BT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, TAD vs BT Dream11 Live Streaming

TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers:

In the Eliminator match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 tournament, we have Team Abu Dhabi locking horns with Bangla Tigers. The much-hyped game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST on December 3, Friday.

Team Abu Dhabi was brilliant during the league stage of the tournament. They won as many as seven league matches while losing just three games. Abu Dhabi were all set to finish in the top two but a low net run rate than Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls pushed the team to third place.

Bangla Tigers had a rollercoaster of a ride during the group stage. The team witnessed a lot of highs and lows but they succeed in occupying a place in the top four with six victories and four defeats from ten league matches.

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

TAD vs BT Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the match live in India.

TAD vs BT Live Streaming

The Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

TAD vs BT Match Details

Team Abu Dhabi will go up against Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST on December 3, Friday.

TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Benny Howell

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Farooq

Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt

Batters: Muhammad Farooq, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq, James Faulkner, Danny Briggs

TAD vs BT Probable XIs:

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Danny Briggs, Muhammad Farooq, Sheldon Cottrell, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Smeed, Isuru Udana, Tom Hartley, Hassan Khalid, Luke Fletcher, Benny Howell, James Faulkner

