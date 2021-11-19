>TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers: In the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 tournament, we have Team Abu Dhabi locking horns with Bangla Tigers. The game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

Abu Dhabi are yet to decorate their cabinet with a T10 trophy. The team showed promise and intent in all four previous seasons but failed to secure a win. They will be hoping to cross the line this time around and win their maiden title. Abu Dhabi has acquired the services of some good power-hitters such as Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, and Liam Livingstone.

Bangla Tigers is another team that is yet to win the T10 title. Tigers also have a strong squad at their disposal with Faf du Plessis leading the team in the 2021 edition. Apart from Faf, other players who are expected to play a prominent role for Bangla include Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, and Hazratullah Zazai

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>TAD vs BT Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the match live in India.

>TAD vs BT Live Streaming

The Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>TAD vs BT Match Details

Team Abu Dhabi will go up against Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

>TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain- Paul Stirling

>Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Phil Salt

Batters: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: James Faulkner, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Qais Ahmad

>TAD vs BT Probable XIs:

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Phil Salt (WK), Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone ©, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Daniel Bell Drummond, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Marchant de Lange, Fidel Edwards

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis ©, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Hassan Khalid, Will Jacks

