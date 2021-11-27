>TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors: In the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021-22, Team Abu Dhabi will go up against Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 27, at 05:30 PM IST.

This will be the second time both sides will face each other in the tournament, Abu Dhabi won by 21 runs in the first encounter last Saturday. However, the Liam Livingstone-led side faced tasted their first defeat in the league when they lost against Bangla Tigers by 10 runs on Friday. But they still occupy the summit spot in the league points table with 10 points and will be hoping to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

On the contrary, the Northern Warriorsare struggling in the tournament, as they lost five games and have a solitary win to their name so far. They head into this game after facing an eight-wicket loss in their previous match against Delhi Bulls. The team is currently placed at the fifth spot with two points to their name.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>TAD vs NW Telecast

The match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

>TAD vs NW Live Streaming

The Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>TAD vs NW Match Details

Team Abu Dhabi face Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 05:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 27.

>TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Liam Livingstone

>Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

>Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

>Batters: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell

>Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Umair Ali

>Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Joshua Little

>TAD vs NW Probable XIs

>Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin (WK), Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq

>Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis (WK), Mooen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Umair Ali, Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here