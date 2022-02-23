'Take A Deep Breathe, Speak The Name Out': Ex-IND Opener Asks Wriddhiman Saha to Reveal Identity of Journalist

India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha’s revelation about a ‘respected’ Indian journalist threatening him for an interview has been one of the biggest talking points in the cricket fraternity. After getting axed from the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tests, the 37-year-old took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of messages he received from the reporter. The media person had contacted Saha for an interview but soon the conversation turned threatening.

On Tuesday, Saha, through a series of tweets, maintained that he won’t reveal the name of the journalist on humanitarian ground. However, he also issued a warning if such type of activity gets repeated in the future, he will not hold back himself.

Saha has been receiving massive support from former cricketers ever since he came out on social media. While he has denied revealing the identity of the journalist, several former players have urged the wicketkeeper-batter to speak it out.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag responded to Saha’s latest tweet and asked him tell the name.

“Dear Wriddhi, it’s not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future, it’s important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal," Sehwag Tweeted.

Former India pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad quoted a verse from Bhagwad Gita, stating that it’s important for Wriddhman to speak the name out.

“There is a verse in the Bhagvad Gita which translates to - “Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as committing injustice. It Is Your Duty To Fight Injustice." It is important for Wriddhiman Saha to name this person. It will definitely set a good example," Prasad tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricketers’ Association has condemned the act, welcoming the BCCI’s decision to probe the issue.

“We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there’s always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha’s case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated," ICA President Ashok Malhotra said in an official statement.

