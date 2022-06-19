'Take Your Stance Further on The Off-side': Former Australia Cricketer's Advise to Rishabh Pant

India may have bounced back in their ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa at home but there’s no end to the batting woes of Rishabh Pant. In four innings, the stand-in India captain has managed a total of 57 runs with 29 of them coming in the first T20I played in Delhi.

One of the feature of Pant’s dismissals has been his propensity to chase after wide deliveries outside off and ending up getting caught in the process. He’s been out repeatedly doing that with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticising Pant for not learning from the mistakes.

“He hasn’t learned from his previous three dismissals. They throw wide, and he keeps going for it. He can’t throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump," said Gavaskar on air during a match.

“They all plan it, South African bowlers and Temba Bavuma… just bowl wide outside the off-stump and you will get him," he added.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg thinks that Pant should counter the strategy by taking a stance further on the off-side so that the bowlers, especially the left-arm pacers, will be forced to bowl straighter to him.

“He’s getting out a lot of the times with wider deliveries. Well, left arm over the wicket, take your stance further on the off-side so that you can cover those wider ones and make those left-armers bowl straighter at the stumps so you can pound them through the leg side which is your strength," Hogg said in a video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer thinks that on current form, it will be harder for Pant to find a place in the playing eleven considering the likes of Dinesh Karthik has done more than enough to merit a spot.

“I think if you select the next T20 team, then DK stays in the XI without a doubt. KL Rahul comes back as and when he is fit, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, I think those 3-4 guys walk into the side. So, I feel Rishabh Pant will find it hard to get a place in that XI," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

“I think DK has overlapped Rishabh Pant at least at the moment. I can’t say about the future, but at the moment you would pick DK any time in front of Rishabh Pant," he added.

