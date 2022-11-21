Tamil Nadu Breaks England's Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

November 21 will go down as a memorable date in the history of Tamil Nadu cricket as the team and its opener N Jagadeesan broke several List records. In their sixth match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Tamil Nadu became the first team in the history of List A cricket to cross the milestone of 500 runs in an innings, posting 506/2 against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru.
They were powered by a record-breaking innings from opener N Jagadeesan who scored 277 off 141 to set a new benchmark for the highest ever individual total in the format’s history. This was also his fifth consecutive three-figure score as he became the first every in List A cricket to do so.
|Rank
|Team
|Opponent
|Total
|Year
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|Andhra Pradesh
|506/2
|2022
|2
|England
|Netherlands
|498/4
|2022
|3
|Surrey
|Gloucestershire
|496/4
|2007
|4
|England
|Australia
|481/6
|2018
|5
|India A
|Leicestershire
|458/4
|2018
|6
|Mumbai
|Puducherry
|457/4
|2021
|7
|Titans
|North West
|453/3
|2022
|8
|Nottinghamshire
|Northants
|445/8
|2016
|9
|England
|Pakistan
|444/3
|2016
|10
|Sri Lanka
|Netherlands
|443/9
|2006
Top-10 highest total in men’s List A cricket
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has surpassed the earlier record of the highest team total in List A cricket which was held by England when they made 498/4 during an ODI against the Netherlands earlier this year.
Apart from Jagadeesan who justifiably took the limelight, his opening partner Sai Sudharsan also scored a century of his own - 154 off 102 with the help of 19 fours and two sixes. The pair added 416 for the first wicket which is also a record.
In an interview with The New Indian Express, the 26-year-old had said batting with the same mindset has helped him.
“I have not done anything special to get these four tons. Just, I have been watching the ball and playing judiciously. I have been trying to improve my game every single day. What perhaps could have helped me is the fact that when I go out to bat, I try to have the same mindset," he was quoted as saying by the daily.
