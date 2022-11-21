Tamil Nadu Breaks England's Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

November 21 will go down as a memorable date in the history of Tamil Nadu cricket as the team and its opener N Jagadeesan broke several List records. In their sixth match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Tamil Nadu became the first team in the history of List A cricket to cross the milestone of 500 runs in an innings, posting 506/2 against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru.

They were powered by a record-breaking innings from opener N Jagadeesan who scored 277 off 141 to set a new benchmark for the highest ever individual total in the format’s history. This was also his fifth consecutive three-figure score as he became the first every in List A cricket to do so.

Rank Team Opponent Total Year 1 Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh 506/2 2022 2 England Netherlands 498/4 2022 3 Surrey Gloucestershire 496/4 2007 4 England Australia 481/6 2018 5 India A Leicestershire 458/4 2018 6 Mumbai Puducherry 457/4 2021 7 Titans North West 453/3 2022 8 Nottinghamshire Northants 445/8 2016 9 England Pakistan 444/3 2016 10 Sri Lanka Netherlands 443/9 2006

Top-10 highest total in men’s List A cricket

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has surpassed the earlier record of the highest team total in List A cricket which was held by England when they made 498/4 during an ODI against the Netherlands earlier this year.

Apart from Jagadeesan who justifiably took the limelight, his opening partner Sai Sudharsan also scored a century of his own - 154 off 102 with the help of 19 fours and two sixes. The pair added 416 for the first wicket which is also a record.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, the 26-year-old had said batting with the same mindset has helped him.

“I have not done anything special to get these four tons. Just, I have been watching the ball and playing judiciously. I have been trying to improve my game every single day. What perhaps could have helped me is the fact that when I go out to bat, I try to have the same mindset," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

