The Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu will be up against Tanmay Agarwal’s Hyderabad in the first semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Saturday, November 20. The match between Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it is slated to begin at 08:30 am (IST). Both Southern sides have been in great form right from the start, Tamil Nadu have won four out five matches to top Group A standings. Whereas, Hyderabad have won all five in Group E of Elite stage.

Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala by five wickets with three balls to spare in the quarterfinals on Thursday to reach into the final four. Cameos from B Sai Sudharsan (46 off 31 balls), skipper Shankar (33 off 26 balls) and R Sanjay Yadav (32 from 22 deliveries) helped the defending champions chase down Kerala’s 181/4 in 19.3 overs.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Hyderabad stunned Gujarat by 30 runs in their quarter-final match on Thursday at the Air Force ground at Palam. Put in to bat first, Hyderabad rode on Tilak Varma’s 50-ball-75 blitzkrieg to post a competitive 158/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Their bowlers then restricted the opposition to 128/8 to enter the last-four stage of the coveted domestic T20 championship. The team is among the three remaining unbeaten sides in the tournament, Rajasthan and Vidarbha being the other two.

Tamil Nadu will be eyeing their third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Hyderabad will aim for their maiden title with a win on Saturday.

Ahead of the 26th match of the T20 World Cup between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

>When will the ICC Men’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) start?

The match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) will be played on Saturday, November 20.

>Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-final 1 match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) be played?

The match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.

>What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-final 1 match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) begin?

The game will start at 08:30 am IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) match.

Advertisement

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hostar app and website.

>Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Hyderabad (HYD) probable playing XIs:

Tamil Nadu Possible Playing XI: N Jagadeesan (WK), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (C), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier

Hyderabad Zealand Possible Playing XI: Pragnay Reddy (WK), Tanmay Agarwal (C), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Mehdi Hassan, Rakshann Readdi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here