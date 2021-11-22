Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final: Sai Kishore Gets His Third Wicket in Sharath

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final Live Score: The pair of Abhinav Manohar and BR Sharath is rebuilding Karnataka after they were dealt three big blows by Tamil Nadu spinners in the Powerplay overs as they lost Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey in it. The pair has added 45 runs for the fourth wicket so far. Read More
T Natarajan back after an expensive first over. Eight runs from his second with Abhinav Manohar collecting his third four of the innings - struck to deep backward point. Karnataka 86/3 in 13 overs. So the pair has done the hard work. They have led the recovery and would be looking to tee off soon.
Murugan Ashwin is back into the attack. He starts with a full toss and Abhinav Manohar wants to send it over midwicket but doesn’t time it well to his luck as the ball falls in no-man’s land. The over was turning out to be a good one from Ashwin’s perspective before Manohar stepped out and launched the final delivery over mid-wicket region for a maximum. Eight runs from the over. Karnataka 78/3 in 12 overs.
Right-arm pacer Sandeep Warrier back into the attack after bowling the first over of the final. He had conceded two boundaries in it but his second over is disciplined in which Karnataka managed just three singles. Abhinav Manohar batting on 23 off 21 with BR SHarath on 13 off 14. Score 70/3 in 11 overs.
Left-arm pacer T Natarajan into the attack now. And a wayward start from the Tamil Nadu bowler has he concedes 10 runs in it including two from wides and a four to Abhinav Manore who lifted a short delivery over extra cover. Karnataka 67/3 in 10 overs.
A big over for Karnataka this one. Abhinav Manohar started with a six over the bowler’s head. Four more singles in it made it 10 runs from the over of Murugan Ashwin. Score 57/3 in 9 overs.
With the first six of Karnataka’s innings, Abhinav Manohar brings up the team’s fifty in 8.1 overs. That was a full toss from Murugan Ashwin and all Manohar did was lift it over the bowler’s head and into the stands.
Sanjay Yadav is back. And something good happening for Tamil Nadu finally. The over starts with BR Sharath sweeping the first delivery for a four over square leg. And then later, Abhinav Manohar paddles one to fine leg for his first four of the innings. 10 runs from the over. Karnataka 47/3 in 8 overs.
Murugan Ashwin brought in after Powerplay overs. BR Sharath and Abhinav Manohar are the two new Karnataka batters in the middle. Just three runs from the first over of Ashwin. Tamil Nadu 37/3 in 7 overs. So far, we have seen just one over of pace (Sandeep Warrier) while the rest six have been delivered by spinners.
So end of another successful over from R Sai Kishore with the left-arm spinner picking his second wicket of the match and conceding just two singles. The Powerplay has been dominated by Tamil Nadu who have gotten rid of Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey in it. Score 34/3 in 6 overs.
OUT! BOOM! This is another massive blow to Karnataka with their captain Manish Pandey cleaned up on 13. R Sai Kishore gets his second wicket after outfoxing Pandey with the one that didn’t turn and sneaked past the batter to crash onto the stumps. Karnataka in trouble now. Their top-three batters are back in the dug-out. Score 32/3 in 5.1 overs.
OUT! A big big blow to Karnataka with Sanjay Yadav castling in-form Karun Nair on 18. Nair went for the slog sweep and missed the ball completely to be bowled. Karnataka have lost their second wicket in the Powerplay. Score 32/2 in 5 overs.
R Sai Kishore continues. A single each to Karun Nair and Manish Pandey in the over. Karnataka 23/1 in four overs after being put in to bat first by Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
A third different bowler in as many overs from Tamil Nadu. Another left-arm spinner introduced into the attack. Sanjay Yadav concedes seven runs in his first over of the innings with Karun Nair, the new batter in the middle, sweeping one to backward square leg region. Karnataka 21/1 in 3 overs.
Just five runs from the first over of R Sai Kishore with Karnataka losing their opener Rohan Kadam for a duck in it. Score 14/1 in 2 overs.
OUT! R Sai Kishore has struck with his first delivery of the match. Karnataka opener Rohan Kadam has been cleaned up for a two-ball duck. An early success for Tamil Nadu with left-arm spinner Kishore bringing the breakthrough. A superb delivery at that with the ball turning sharply to outfox Kadam and shatter the stumps. Score 9/1 in 1.1 overs
Karnataka captain Manish Pandey and Rohan Kadam are the two openers. Sandeep Warrier with the new ball. And Pandey gets going with two fours off the right-arm pacer. Nine runs from the over. A strong start from Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 final. Score 9/0 in 1 over.
Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (captain), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Sharath BR (wk), Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, Darshan MB, Prateek Jain, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil
Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (captain), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan
Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar wins the coin toss and opts to bowl first against Karnataka in the final.
For the second time in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu will be up against Karnataka in the final of the 2021 edition at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday. While Tamil Nadu will be hoping to defend their title, they will also be looking to avenge the heartbreak of the one-run loss against Karnataka in a thrilling final of the 2019 edition of the tournament in Surat.
In 2019, both teams were at full strength with star-studded players on both sides. Come Monday, both teams will know that it will be the lesser-known players who could play pivotal roles in claiming the trophy. With the match starting at noon, toss won’t be a factor in deciding the outcome of the match. It should be interesting to see who gets to win the toss and choose to put the opposite side outside their comfort zone. Tamil Nadu’s stronger suit has been chasing while Karnataka have survived many scares while defending totals in knockouts.
Karnataka will be expecting their opening pair of Rohan Kadam and Manish Pandey to lay the platform for a big total, just like what the duo did in their 132-run opening stand in the semi-final against Vidarbha. Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, and the rest of the batting order will need to step up to cash on the good start given by Kadam and Pandey. The spin duo of KC Cariappa and Jagadeesha Suchith have been crucial but Karnataka would like their pace attack of Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and MB Darshan to show some more discipline, especially in the first six overs. Playing tight matches in pre-quarterfinal, quarter-final and semi-final means Karnataka are battle-hardened.
Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, seemed to have covered all their bases with different players standing up and taking responsibility in different matches. Their top three of N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, and B Sai Sudharsan have to do the bulk of scoring so that captain Vijay Shankar and lower-order hitter M Shahrukh Khan can cut loose in the end for a big finish. Their spinners R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, and Murugan Ashwin have been great in doing a containing job while picking wickets. If T Natarajan isn’t fit, then the semi-final five-fer hero P Saravana Kumar can retain his place in the playing eleven for the final.
Come Monday, one can expect some intense cricket between two teams who have been all too familiar in the national capital, adding another chapter to the Southern Derby.
Full Squads
Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (captain), Adithya Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, R Vivek and Jagannathan Kaushik
Karnataka: Manish Pandey (captain), KC Cariappa, Darshan MB, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Prateek Jain, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Vidyadhar Patil, Sharath BR (wicketkeeper), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nihal Ullal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ritesh Bhatkal, V Koushik, Aditya Somanna and Ravikumar Samarth
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here