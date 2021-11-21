TAS vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match, November 21, 5:00 AM IST

>TAS vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Tasmania and Western Australia: Tasmania and Western Australia will lock horns in the 12th match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The promising game of cricket will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 5:00 AM IST from November 21, Sunday. Western Australia will enter the competition as underdogs as they were outclassed by Tasmania the last time the two teams faced each other in Sheffield Shield 2021-22.

Overall, Tasmania need to pull their socks up to make a claim of winning the competition. The team is currently occupying fourth place with one victory, one loss, and two draw matches.

Advertisement

Western Australia, on the other hand, have done well for themselves in the tournament so far. The team is ruling the points table with 19 points to their name. Western Australia have won two games while losing one game from four league matches.

>Ahead of the match between Tasmania and Western Australia; here is everything you need to know:

>TAS vs WAU Telecast

Tasmania vs Western Australia game will not be telecasted in India

>TAS vs WAU Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TAS vs WAU Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 5:00 AM IST on November 21, Sunday.

>TAS vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Cameron Bancroft

>Vice-Captain- Jordan Silk

>Suggested Playing XI for TAS vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Sam Whiteman, Josh Philippe

>Batters: Jordan Silk, Cameron Bancroft, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward

>All-rounders: Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green

>Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Lawrence Neil-Smith

>TAS vs WAU Probable XIs:

>Tasmania: Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Siddle, Gabe Bell, Sam Rainbird, Jake Doran (wk), Jordan Silk (c)

>Western Australia: Josh Philippe (wk), D’Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Whiteman (c), Jhye Richardson, Cameron Gannon, Lance Morris, Matthew Kell, Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here