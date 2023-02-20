TAS vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2022-23 match between Tasmania and Western Australia: The table-toppers Western Australia will lock horns with Tasmania in the 23rd match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23. The game will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from February 21 to February 24.

Western Australia are at the top of the points table with four wins and one loss from seven league matches. They are coming into the Tuesday game after losing to South Australia in their last league match by 164 runs. It was a poor batting performance by the team as they recorded only 162 and 303 runs in their two batting innings.

Coming to Tasmania, they are reeling at the second-last place in the standings. The team has collected only 21 points with the help of two wins and as many losses. Tasmania’s last game in the competition against New South Wales ended in a draw.

Ahead of the match between Tasmania and Western Australia, here is everything you need to know:

TAS vs WAU Telecast

Tasmania vs Western Australia game will not be telecasted in India.

TAS vs WAU Live Streaming

Sheffield Shield 2022-23 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

TAS vs WAU Match Details

TAS vs WAU match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 05:00 AM IST from February 21 to February 24.

TAS vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain - SM Whiteman

Suggested Playing XI for TAS vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Paine, CT Bancroft

Batters: Jordan Silk, SM Whiteman, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Beau Webster, AM Hardie

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, M Kelly, JA Richardson

TAS vs WAU Probable XIs:

Tasmania: Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Tim Paine (wk), Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott

Western Australia: SM Whiteman (C), Sam Fanning, SE Marsh, DJM Short, AM Hardie, CT Bancroft, JS Paris, JP Behrendorff, AJ Tye, M Kelly, JA Richardson

