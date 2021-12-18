>TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Tasmania Tigers and Queensland Fire: Tasmania Tigers will clash against Queensland Fire for the second time in the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Sunday. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 04:30 AM IST on December 19.

Queensland Fire will be at an advantage on Sunday as they defeated Tasmania Tigers by a massive 66 runs in their last outing. Everything worked in the favour of the team in their first game and they were successful in collecting two points.

Put to bat first, Queensland posted 265 runs in their 50 overs. Mikayla Hinkley emerged as the highest run-getter with a knock of 72 runs. Chasing the total, Tasmania were folded at 199. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowler for the winner as she took a five-wicket haul.

Advertisement

Coming to play on Sunday, Queensland will fancy producing a similar all-round performance to continue the winning run. Tasmania, on the other hand, needs to fin the rhythm and secure their first victory of the season.

>Ahead of the match between Tasmania Tigers and Queensland Fire; here is everything you need to know:

>TAS-W vs QUN-W Telecast

The TAS-W vs QUN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>TAS-W vs QUN-W Live Streaming

The Tasmania Tigers vs Queensland Fire fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>TAS-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The TAS-W vs QUN-W match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 04:30 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

>TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Lilly Mills

Vice-Captain- Mikayla Hinkley

>Suggested Playing XI for TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Beth Mooney

Batters: Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Corinne Hall

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Sasha Moloney, Lilly Mills

Bowlers: Hayley Silver-Holmes, Holly Ferling, Amy Smith

>TAS-W vs QUN-W Probable XIs:

Tasmania Tigers: Sasha Moloney, Nicola Carey, Chloe Abel, Rachel Priest, Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Heather Graham

Queensland Fire: Jess Jonassen, Lilly Mills, Holly Ferling, Beth Mooney, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Ruth Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here