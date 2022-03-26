TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Tasmania Women and South Australia Women: In the final of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22, Tasmania Women will play against South Australia Women. The game will be conducted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on March 27, Sunday from 5:00 am IST. The two teams played against each other once in the league round. Tasmania won the previous game against South Australia by five wickets as they convincingly chased a total of 222 runs.

Tasmania Women finished at the top of the table. They dominated the league throughout and ended up winning seven from eight league games. Tasmania are on a seven-match winning streak and will start the Sunday game as favorites.

As far as South Australia Women are concerned, the team faced a lot of ups and downs in the league. As many as four teams including South Australia won four out of eight league games. They managed to qualify for the final on the basis of a good net run rate. The team scored a massive victory over Victoria Women in its last game.

Ahead of the match between Tasmania Women and South Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

TAS-W vs SAU-W Telecast

TAS-W vs SAU-W match will not be telecast in India.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Live Streaming

The Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Match Details

The match between Tasmania Women and South Australia Women will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on March 27, Sunday from 5:00 am IST.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Elyse Villani

Vice-Captain- Sarah Coyte

Suggested Playing XI for TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Emma Manix-Geeves, Rachel Priest

Batters: Elyse Villani, Sasha Moloney, Emma De Broughe

All-rounders: Jemma Barsby, Sarah Coyte

Bowlers: Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson

TAS-W vs SAU-W Probable XIs:

Tasmania Women: Sarah Coyte, Emma Manix-Geeves, Rachel Priest, Elyse Villani, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Clare Scott, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano

South Australia Women: Brooke Harris, Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Annie O’Neil, Jemma Barsby (c), Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson, Courtney Webb, Tegan McPharlin(wk)

