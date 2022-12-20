Tasmanian fan escapes deadly encounter while watching Australia vs South Africa

An Australian fan residing in Tasmania was so engrossed in the Australia vs South Africa Test match that he failed to notice that a tiger snake has made its way to the floor of his kitchen.

There have been times when you may have missed a meal or two to see your favourite game; or gotten so committed that you may have even lost track of time, but not many would expect an unintended meet-up with a snake.

Debono was tending to the lawns of Wynyard, Tasmania’s north-west coast, following which he went inside for lunch as well as to see the Australia vs South Africa match. In all the excitement, he failed to notice that a tiger snake was present on the floor of his kitchen.

Peter Debono shared his thoughts on the incident as quoted by ABC News, “It took me a few seconds to click into gear. It was just bizarre, something you don’t expect. We were batting. We were just losing a couple of wickets. I’d left the back door open so it would have just slid straight past me on the lounge into the kitchen."

The Tasmanian cricket fan reached for the broom in an attempt to drive the snake away, but it only managed to crawl under his dishwasher. Mr Debono quickly called the concerned authorities and locked his dogs away until the North West Snake Catchers arrived.

Kate Downing, a snake catcher arrived on the scene and found the snake in the cupboard next to the dishwasher, laying cosily among the pipes. Her assessment was that the tiger snake was trying to escape the heat.

Talking about the match, the first game of the series between Australia and South Africa was a relatively low-scoring affair. The South Africans opened by getting bowled out for 152 in their first innings. The Australians managed to get ahead of the visitors, scoring 218 in return assisted by a superb batting display by Travis Head.

South Africa’s batting line-up crumbled under the pressure in their second innings even further, posting just 99 runs on the board. This gave the home side an easy target of 34 for the victory.

Australia managed to do so with six wickets in hand, as they now lead the three-match test series 1-0. The second test between Australia and South Africa will be played from 26th December – 30th December at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

