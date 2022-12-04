Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming: How to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Team Abu Dhabi will conclude their campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Sunday with a battle against the Morrisville Samp Army. The encounter will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Morrisville Samp Army were at their best during the league round. They lost only two of seven league matches to become one of the favorites to lift the trophy. However, in the knockout stage, the team recorded two consecutive losses against New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators by four and eight wickets, respectively. In both matches, the bowlers let the team down.

Coming to Team Abu Dhabi, they have also experienced a similar outing in the T10 Championship. After a brilliant performance in the league round, they flattened in the Eliminator. After failing to chase 95 runs in ten overs, Team Abu Dhabi registered a defeat by five runs.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) be played?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) begin?

The match will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Abu Dhabi probable playing XI: Andrew Tye, Adil Rashid, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, James Vince, Kamran Atta(wk), Amad Butt

Morrisville Samp Army probable playing XI: Johnson Charles(wk), Moeen Ali, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Basil Hameed

