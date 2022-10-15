Team Captains Celebrate Babar Azam's 28th Birthday; Aaron Finch Gifts Cake

Babar Azam was celebrating his 28th birthday even as all team captains met each other and addressed a joint press conference in Melbourne ahead of the T20 World Cup. Some of them used the event to not only wish him a very happy birthday, but also celebrated it in style. In one instance, Australia skipper Aaron Finch was seen handing over the cake to Pakistan skipper with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also in presence.

In a post shared by the ICC, all the captains were seen celebrating Azam’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Babar Azam, that cake looks good," said ICC in the Twitter post.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has endured a meteoric rise and has cemented his place among cricket’s finest batters of all time. Babar made his way up the youth ranks for Pakistan and has transformed himself into a run-machine, amassing a truckload of runs in international Cricket. He has already shattered a lot of records on his way and has notched up 26 centuries across all formats.

After being bestowed as Pakistan’s skipper, Babar has gone from strength to strength as the additional responsibility has only fuelled his success. The Pakistan ace has displayed his calm demeanor both on and off the pitch. Though India and Pakistan have a reputation for being fierce rivals who do not see eye-to-eye, Babar has insisted that he shares good relations with many of the Indian cricketers, especially Virat Kohli.

India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli was going through a severe rough patch and had to cope with a lot of criticism. The batting maestro was lambasted by the fans and the pundits for not being in the best of touches. As Kohli’s performance sank to an all-time low, Babar backed him and showed his support.

He wrote a heartfelt message for the former India captain and posted a photo of himself along with Kohli from the 2021 T20 World Cup. “This too shall pass; stay strong," Babar wrote in his caption. The post instantly went viral and the fans hailed Babar for his immaculate sportsmanship. Virat Kohli also responded to his tweet and thanked him for his support. “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," Kohli tweeted.

