Home » Cricket Home » News » Team India Break Pakistan's ODI Record After Stunning 2-wicket Win Against West Indies - Check Stats

Team India Break Pakistan's ODI Record After Stunning 2-wicket Win Against West Indies - Check Stats

By: Cricketnext Staff

Cricketnext

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 14:23 IST

Port of Spain, Trinidad

Team India Break Pakistan's ODI Record (AP Photo)
Team India Break Pakistan's ODI Record (AP Photo)

India have overtaken arch-rivals Pakistan, who have 11 series wins in a row against Zimbabwe from 1996-21

Advertisement

Team India on Sunday registered a phenomenal 2-wicket win in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Trinidad to seal the series 2-0. Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 deliveries while Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer also notched up their respective half-centuries as the Men in Blue chased down the 312-run target with 2 balls to spare.

The victory has helped India achieve a remarkable feat. They now have the most number of consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team, extending their winning spree to 12 against the West Indies. The streak began in 2007 and continues to date. In due process, India have overtaken arch-rivals Pakistan, who have 11 series wins in a row against Zimbabwe from 1996-21.

Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team

Advertisement

TeamOppositionNo of consecutive ODI series winsTime Period
IndiaWest Indies122007-2022
PakistanZimbabwe111996-2021
PakistanWest Indies101999-2022
South AfricaZimbabwe91995-2018
IndiaSri Lanka92007-2021

RELATED NEWS

India on Sunday also registered their highest successful run chase in the ODIs in West Indies. England chasing 361 in 2019 and Sri Lanka’s getting 313 in 2003 stand on top of the list simultaneously. Overall, India’s chase of 312 in Trinidad is the third on the list.

Earlier on Sunday, after opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

Highest successful chase in ODIs in West Indies

TeamOppositionScore ChasedVenueYear
EnglandWest Indies361Bridgetown2019
Sri LankaWest Indies313Bridgetown2003
IndiaWest Indies311Port of Spain2022
West IndiesPakistan309Providence2017

Chasing a mammoth 312 for victory in a 50-over game is always an uphill task and India were in a spot of bother when they required 100 from the last 10 overs with Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda at the crease and just five wickets remaining.

Advertisement

However, both combined patience with pluck and found the boundaries when needed to chase down the target with just two balls remaining. With Hooda departing for 33 in the 45th over, it was left to Patel to complete the task as the all-rounder hit five sixes and three boundaries in his 35-ball 64 to complete the job.

Advertisement

After taking an unassailable lead in the ongoing series, the two teams will lock horns in the third and the final ODI on Wednesday at the same venue.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series, the Men in Blue will take on the hosts in 5 T20Is, starting July 29. The series will mark the return of Rohit Sharma in the captain’s role while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav will also be back into the mix.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: July 25, 2022, 13:29 IST
last updated: July 25, 2022, 14:23 IST