Team India on Sunday registered a phenomenal 2-wicket win in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Trinidad to seal the series 2-0. Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 deliveries while Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer also notched up their respective half-centuries as the Men in Blue chased down the 312-run target with 2 balls to spare.

The victory has helped India achieve a remarkable feat. They now have the most number of consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team, extending their winning spree to 12 against the West Indies. The streak began in 2007 and continues to date. In due process, India have overtaken arch-rivals Pakistan, who have 11 series wins in a row against Zimbabwe from 1996-21.

Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team

Advertisement

Team Opposition No of consecutive ODI series wins Time Period India West Indies 12 2007-2022 Pakistan Zimbabwe 11 1996-2021 Pakistan West Indies 10 1999-2022 South Africa Zimbabwe 9 1995-2018 India Sri Lanka 9 2007-2021

India on Sunday also registered their highest successful run chase in the ODIs in West Indies. England chasing 361 in 2019 and Sri Lanka’s getting 313 in 2003 stand on top of the list simultaneously. Overall, India’s chase of 312 in Trinidad is the third on the list.

Earlier on Sunday, after opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

Highest successful chase in ODIs in West Indies

Team Opposition Score Chased Venue Year England West Indies 361 Bridgetown 2019 Sri Lanka West Indies 313 Bridgetown 2003 India West Indies 311 Port of Spain 2022 West Indies Pakistan 309 Providence 2017

Chasing a mammoth 312 for victory in a 50-over game is always an uphill task and India were in a spot of bother when they required 100 from the last 10 overs with Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda at the crease and just five wickets remaining.

Advertisement

However, both combined patience with pluck and found the boundaries when needed to chase down the target with just two balls remaining. With Hooda departing for 33 in the 45th over, it was left to Patel to complete the task as the all-rounder hit five sixes and three boundaries in his 35-ball 64 to complete the job.

Advertisement

After taking an unassailable lead in the ongoing series, the two teams will lock horns in the third and the final ODI on Wednesday at the same venue.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series, the Men in Blue will take on the hosts in 5 T20Is, starting July 29. The series will mark the return of Rohit Sharma in the captain’s role while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav will also be back into the mix.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here