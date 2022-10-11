Team India Celebrates Hardik Pandya's Birthday With Fanfare in Perth | WATCH

Team India celebrated Hardik Pandya’s birthday in Perth. The 29-year-old allrounder is expected to play a key role in India’s World Cup campaign when they kick it off against Pakistan on October 23. In a video posted by the BCCI, a number of his team members were in attendance as Pandya cut his birthday cake.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes 12th Player, Rushes In With Drinks in Hand Before Having a Laugh | WATCH

The 29-year-old had a wonderful 2022 where he came back from injury and took over the reins of Gujarat Titans only to lead them to the IPL 2022 title.

Advertisement

Pandya finished the IPL 2022 season with 487 runs to his name and eight wickets in his kitty. Captaincy, a role hitherto unknown to him, turned out to be one of Pandya’s fine abilities, after the completion of IPL 2022 season.

Pandya’s amazing show in the IPL gave him a much-needed boost ahead of his international return. The all-rounder made his successful return to Team India during the T20I series against South Africa in June. He also featured in the Asia Cup in September 2022. Pandya is now all set to take part in the T20 World Cup. Lifting the ultimate prize in Australia will certainly be the best possible way to finish the year 2022.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Astonishing Six During Practice Match Against Western Australia

Advertisement

Coming back to BCCI’s post on Twitter, it said: “Many many happy returns of the day," Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Pandya played a solid hand while playing for India in the warm-up match against Western Australia. Coming back to the warm up match, Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI, beating the hosts by 13 runs in its first practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Instead of skipper Rohit Sharma’s regular opening partner KL Rahul, it was Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings for the visitors.

Advertisement

But it was Suryakumar, whose 35-ball 52 was the highlight of the Indian innings as a few hundred fans enjoyed his free-flowing strokeplay.

He hit three fours and as many sixes during his knock and not for once did the pace and bounce of the track looked like troubling the world No. 2 ranked T20I batter.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here