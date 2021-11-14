Team India is Very Much Behind in T20 Cricket at The Moment: Saba Karim

Former wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim feels that Team India is far behind in T20 cricket as the game has evolved very much these days. India failed to reach the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup after a horror start to the tournament with back-to-back defeats against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand. They ended up at the third spot in group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Despite a talented squad, India failed to play fearless cricket against the top teams which cost their chances.

Karim said that India need to set their own template of playing the shortest format of the game.

“Team India is very much behind if we look at how T20 cricket is evolving and changing these days. We need to prepare ourselves as soon as possible and set our own template of playing the shortest format. Like what should be our template while setting targets and while chasing," Saba said during a discussion on the Khelneeti podcast

The former cricketer said that the 2021 T20 World Cup was a huge learning for Team India and they need to start preparing for future tournaments by picking players for different roles.

“We need to choose players for different roles accordingly. The 2021 World Cup was huge learning for the Indian team think-tank to start preparing with this thought process for upcoming World Cup tournaments."

Meanwhile, the two neighbouring nations New Zealand and Australia will add a new chapter to their Trans-Tasman rivalry in the final of T20 World Cup. Both teams will battle it out in the summit clash to get their hands on the T20 WC trophy for the first time.

New Zealand were not the favourites at the start of the tournament but Kane Williamson and Co. produced a collective performance game after game to reach the final.

Karim said that other teams often underestimate New Zealand in major matches and doesn’t do their homework properly.

“New Zealand is that team that everyone ignores, underestimates, and takes for granted. Whichever team plays against NZ doesn’t do that much homework of their players. They think they are not playing the global T20 league, no big names are there, so we can easily beat them."

