Team India Remain 5th in World Test Championship Standings

India continued to remain in the fifth spot in the latest World Test Championship standings released by the ICC on Saturday. India, the runners-up of the inaugural edition of the WTC, are currently placed fifth in the second cycle with a 49.07 percentage of points won (PCT), which is taken into account rather than the points earned.

India have played nine Tests in the second cycle of WTC, winning four, losing three and drawing two. They have 53 points, the highest among all teams so far. They will have a chance to improve their standings next month when they host Sri Lanka for two Tests.

Sri Lanka lead the standings with 100 PCT, having won both the Tests they have played in this cycle. They are followed by Australia, who have a PCT of 86.66. Pakistan (75 PCT) are third and South Africa are one slot behind with a PCT of 50.

Reigning champions New Zealand, who defeated South Africa by 276 runs in the first Test in Christchurch on Saturday, claimed 12 crucial points and are placed sixth with a PCT of 46.66.

