Team India Test Vice-captain KL Rahul Ties Knot With Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty

Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday. The Test team vice-captain was rested for the ongoing New Zealand ODIs due to family commitments.

The wedding ceremony took place on Monday at Athiya’s father and Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media and distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue.

The couple has been dating each other for the last three years and is now all set to take their relationship to the next level. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will tie the knot in December with Rahul being named on the Bangladesh tour, and that scenario quickly evaporated.

Earlier, Rahul played a key role in India beating Sri Lanka in the second ODI from a tricky situation. Chasing 216, India were left reeling at 47/3, but the Karnataka batter hung on and accounted for 64 unbeaten runs to seal the series win for the hosts.

The flamboyant batter has been going through a tricky period in his career as he lost his place in the T20I side and also the ODI vice-captaincy after his underwhelming show in 2022 T20 World Cup.

He accounted for 128 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 120.75 in the T20 WC. The 30-year-old managed to score two fifties and has come under a lot of criticism for his defensive approach.

Rahul will return to the Indian team soon for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next month. Rahul will act as Rohit Sharma’s deputy as the BCCI has announced the squad for the first two-match of the series.

The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur on February 9, while Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the second Test match of the series.

The four-match Test series is going to be very crucial for India to seal a place in World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

