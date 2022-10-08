Team India's Conditioning Coach Shares Details About Training Session Before T20I World Cup | Watch

Indian squad for T20I World Cup is currently at Perth, Australia and have opted for training rather than playing bilateral series before the ultimate T20I tournament. The team headed to Perth on October 6, a day after they completed the T20I series at home against South Africa.

ALSO READ | Deepak Chahar Twists Ankle; Mukesh Choudhary, Sakariya Join T20 WC Squad as Net Bowlers - Report

After reaching Perth, the men in blue kickstarted their training at the iconic WACA on Friday, October 7. A video of the same was shared by Indian Cricket Team’s official Instagram handle. The video was captioned as,

“#TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. 👍

Advertisement

Our strength and conditioning coach, @imsohamdesai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the #T20WorldCup 🎥"

In the video, men in blue can be seen running and doing exercises. Following which, team’s strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai can be seen talking about team’s training and their plan before the World Cup.

He said, “We just started off today with some run-around and some game just to get the feel of the ground. We have had a long flight, we have been travelling for around 19-20 hours so the goal today is just to get time on feet and some laughter breaks at Perth."

Desai explained that Indian team decided to reach Perth before time because the 8-day preparatory period will be used to unwind and build on specific skill sets which will help the team members play to the best of their abilities in Australian conditions.

“The upcoming 8-10 days are going to be very crucial for us, leading into the World Cup. We can’t thank the team management and the BCCI enough for getting us these 8 days because, we always feel we are thrust into the big tournaments, playing so much cricket as the Indian team. But these 8 days, we are going to gradually build ourselves both physically and on the skills front, to lead us nicely into the first game in the World Cup," Desai said in the video

Advertisement

“The goal in Perth specifically is to get some time on these pitches as well as to break the monotony of playing the bilateral series, back to back in India.

“So it’s going to be a good time for the group to unwind as well build on the specific skills that are required for Australia. That’s the overall plan, leading into the World Cup," he added.

Advertisement

Before leaving for perth, head coach Rahul Dravid had also mentioned that India jetted off early to Australia to give quite a few players who hadn’t traveled to Australia before enough time to adjust to the conditions in Australia.

This year, India have played the most number of T20I matches in comparison to any other team. The men in blue played 32 T20Is, 11 more than 2nd-placed West Indies, who recently completed a two-match series in Australia.

Advertisement

India are moving to the big tournament as favourites, however they will be without two of their biggest match-winners - Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. While Jadeja picked up a knee injury at the Asia Cup in September, Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury.

Before, India’s match against arch-rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cup campaign opener on October 23 in Melbourne, team will play a couple of warm-up matches against a Western Australian XI on October 10 and 13. And, World Cup warm-ups against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here