The year 2022 turned out to be another eye-opener for Team India. Rohit Sharma, along with head coach Rahul Dravid, came at the helm and ruled in the bilateral series at home but found themselves at the receiving end in overseas assignments. A defeat in South Africa and Bangladesh and exits in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup were some major disappointments of 2022.

But here comes a new year where Rohit and his boys have another chance to start afresh. The action-packed 2023 begins with the series against Sri Lanka at home but the focus will be on the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year.

How will India prepare themselves for the big tourney, here’s is the roadmap:

January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka

1st T20I (Jan 3) - Mumbai

2nd T20I (Jan 5) - Pune

3rd T20I (Jan 7) – Rajkot

1st ODI (Jan 10) – Guwahati

2nd ODI (Jan 12) - Kolkata

3rd ODI (Jan 15) – Thiruvananthapuram

January/February 2023: India v New Zealand (Home)

1st ODI (Hyderabad) - Jan 18

2nd ODI (Raipur) - Jan 21

3rd ODI (Indore) - Jan 24

1st T20I (Ranchi) - Jan 27

2nd T20I (Lucknow) - Jan 29

3rd T20I (Ahmedabad) - Feb 1

February/March 2023: India v Australia (Home)

1st Test (Nagpur) - Feb 9-13

2nd Test (Delhi) - Feb 17-21

3rd Test (Dharmsala) - Mar 1-5

4th Test (Ahmedabad) - March 9-13

1st ODI (Mumbai) - March 17

2nd ODI (Vishakhapatnam) – March 19

3rd ODI (Chennai) – March 22

March-May 2023: Indian Premier League

The detailed schedule of the IPL 2023 is yet to be announced.

June 2023: World Test Championship Final

As of January 2 2023, Team India is placed second on the WTC points table second and seemed to be making it to the finals. England thrashing Pakistan 3-0 recently have cleared the path for Rohit Sharma & Co, who are likely to face Australia in the grand finale.

July/August 2023: West Indies vs India (Away)

India will travel to West Indies for a bilateral series featuring two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The schedule is yet to be announced.

September 2023: Asia Cup 2023 (Away)

Pakistan are scheduled to host the multi-nation tournament but it’s yet to be see things pan out as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Jay Shah has said India won’t travel to the neighbouring county if the government doesn’t permit.

October 2023: India vs Australia (Home)

A three-match ODI series against Australia will serve as a training ground for both teams ahead of the ODI World Cup.

October/November 2023: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

India will solely host the mega ICC event for the first time this year. After the triumphs of 1983 and 2011, India will look to lay their hands on the trophy for the third time.

November/ December 2023: Australia v India (Away)

As the focus will shift towards the T20 World Cup once again, India will fly Down Under to play 5 T20Is towards the end of 2023.

December 2023: India v South Africa (Away)

A full-fledged tour of South Africa will mark the end of the calendar year 2023.

