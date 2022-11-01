Team Management Asked Virat Kohli If He Wants to Lodge Official Complaint, He Backed Out-Report

On Monday, one of the most popular Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli was shocked to discover that his room was broken into by an unknown stranger. This hotel staff recorded everything and shared the video on social media which caught the former Indian cricketer by surprise and he shared the video across social media. It went viral.

Also Read: Perth Hotel, Where Virat Kohli Was Staying, Issues Apology; Read Full Statement

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli, who is currently in Adelaide with the rest of the Indian side, wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it outraged his close associates like his wife Anushka Sharma and brother Vikas Kohli who was quick to tag the Crown Perth where Kohli was staying alongside the Indian team. Later the hotel responded to the whole furor with a strong apology where they revealed the person responsible has been fired.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Brother Lashes Out, Tags Perth Hotel Where Indian Team Was Staying In Lengthy Instagram Post

“… we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident… The Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved and removing them from the Crown account."

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian team management then asked Kohli if he would like to lodge an official complaint. But Kohli was in no mood for escalation. “The team management asked Kohli if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel. However, he didn’t want to. So from his point of view, the issue won’t be pursued further," a Team India source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings such as health supplements, a collection of shoes, his opened suitcase that contained India jerseys, caps and a pair of glasses on his table.

Advertisement

It appears that more than one person, possibly members of the hotel staff, were inside the room when the video was shot.

India will next play Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. They need to win their next two Super 12 matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to qualify for the semi-finals.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here