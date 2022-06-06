'Tendulkar's Record Very Achievable': Australia Legend Thinks Joe Root Can Break Sachin's Record For Most Runs in Tests

Joe Root has a realistic chance of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in the history of Test cricket, feels former Australia captain Mark Taylor. On Sunday, Root struck his 26th century of Test career and in the process also became the second ever batter from his country to touch the milestone of 10,000 runs in the format as well.

Overall, the 31-year-old is the 14th batter in Test history to amass 10,00 runs in Test cricket and his current tally now stands at 10,015 runs from 118 matches.

Taylor feels that Root at least has five years of cricket left in him and with the rate at which he has been scoring runs in the longest format, the Englishman could very well surpass Tendulkar’s tally of 15921 runs in Tests.

Advertisement

“Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar’s record is very achievable," Taylor told Sky Sports. “Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there is 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy."

Tendulkar retired in 2013 as international cricket’s most prolific run-getter with a record 100 centuries across formats. Root is the latest claimant to his record for the most Test runs after another Englishman Alastair Cook who retired in 2018 with 12,472 runs.

Co-incidentally, both Root and Cook were 31 years and 157 days old when touched the milestone of 10,000th Test run and thus now are the joint-youngest to the milestone.

Meanwhile, Root has opened up on how captaincy was affecting his health.

“It had become a very unhealthy relationship to be honest, the captaincy and me," player of the match Root told reporters after the end of the first Test against New Zealand at the Lord’s.

Advertisement

“It started to really take a bad toll on my own personal health. I couldn’t leave it at the ground anymore, it was coming home," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here