'Test Cricket Will Probably be the First One': David Warner Hints at Retirement from Longest Format

Ace Australian batter David Warner has hinted about his retirement from Test cricket in the coming year. Not just him, but many other players have fallen under scrutiny after Australia failing to defend their T20 World Cup title at home.

The Aaron Finch-led side crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after ending a position below England on the Group 1 points table. Both teams finished the Super 12 stage with 7 points, but the Aussies had to make an exit due to a lesser net run rate.

Several former Australian cricketers have opined that the team requires regeneration as some of the current players need to step away ahead of the next edition, scheduled to be held in the Caribbean and the USA.

Meanwhile, David Warner is keen to feature in the 2024 edition of the tournament and also looking forward to next year’s 50-over World Cup in India. He mentioned if he needs to skip a format, the longest one will be the first on his list.

“Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off," Warner said on Triple M’s Deadset Legends.

“Because that’s how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it’s amazing," he further said.

Australia’s 2023 calendar is pretty much hectic. They will tour India to avenge the Border-Gavaskar trophy and then fly to England for the Ashes before heading back to the sub-continent for the World Cup. But at the same time, the current Aussie side is expected to see a change in guards as several players are likely to consider retirement in the coming 18 months.

Unlike last year, David Warner didn’t have a great T20 World Cup at home. However, he still believes that he would be around for the 2024 T20 World Cup as he loves the format.

“T20 cricket - I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024. For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for," Warner said.

