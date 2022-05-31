TGS vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Titou Gorge Splashers and Barana Aute Warriors: Titou Gorge Splashers will hope to take revenge on Wednesday as they will play against Barana Aute Warriors for the second time in the Nature Isle T10 2022. In the first game between the two sides, Splashers scored a good total of 111 runs in their first ten overs. However, Warriors batters hammered the TTG bowlers all over the park as they completed the target within 6.3 overs.

Barana Aute Warriors are the top side in the Nature Isle T10. They have won five games while losing two matches. The team will hope to make a comeback after losing its last game to Valley Hikers by nine wickets. It was a bad day for the Warriors batters as they scored only 70 runs against the Hikers.

Advertisement

Titou Gorge Splashers have the same number of points as BAW. They are second in the standings due to the difference in the net run rate. Splashers scored a good against CRD in their last game by defending 87 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Titou Gorge Splashers and Barana Aute Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

TGS vs BAW Telecast

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors game will not be telecast in India

TGS vs BAW Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TGS vs BAW Match Details

TGS vs BAW match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Jervin Gian Benjamin

Vice-Captain - Jerlani Robinson

Suggested Playing XI for TGS vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Odiamar Honore

All-rounders: Mervin Matthew, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier

Bowlers: Dylan Joseph, John Matthew, Elton Mark

TGS vs BAW Probable XIs:

Titou Gorge Splashers: Ajanim Tavernier, Jerlani Robinson (c), Lluvio Charles, Odiamar Honroe, Sarwan Lockhart, Elton Mark, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar, Junior Jervier, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier

Barana Aute Warriors: Jervin Gian Benjamin (c & wk), Kurtney Anselm, Mervin Matthew, Kishawn Viville, Andy Matthew, Fabien Benjamin, Delroy Liverpool, Jeremy Issac, Shamoy Williams, Dylan Joseph, Wayne Auguiste

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here