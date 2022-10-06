Thailand vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online in India

Thailand Women scripted an incredible four-wicket victory against Pakistan in their last Women’s Asia Cup encounter. Thailand will now be desperately seeking to carry forward the momentum as they are set to take on the United Arab Emirates Women on Friday. The match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Thailand Women, with just one win from three matches, currently find themselves at fifth spot in the Women’s Asia Cup standings.

United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, clinched a seven-wicket victory against Malaysia in their last Asia Cup encounter. With just two points from three matches, United Arab Emirates Women currently find themselves at sixth spot on the points table.

Ahead of Friday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and UAE Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women (TL-W) and United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women will take place on October 7, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match Thailand Women (TL-W) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE-W) Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match Thailand Women (TL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Thailand Women (TL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Asia Cup match?

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Thailand Women (TL-W) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE-W) Women match?

Thailand Women (TL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Thailand Women (TL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Possible XIs

Thailand Women Predicted Line-up: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi

United Arab Emirates Women Predicted Line-up: Theertha Satish, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (captain), Priyanjali Jain, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur

