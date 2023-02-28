'Thakega Toh Nahi': Ishant Sharma Recalls Conversation With MS Dhoni During 2014 Lord's Test

Indian cricket team had scripted a historic win against England in the Lord’s Test during their 2014 tour of the country. The outcome was quite special for tourists as they clinched a win at what is also known as the Mecca of Cricket after a gap of 28 years.

India pacer Ishant Sharma had produced one of the finest spells of his career to secure a memorable win. His terrific display in the second innings helped India to bundle out their hosts for a total of 223.

Ishant registered his career-best figures of 7/74 in the game to clinch a 95-run victory for India. The Delhi-born pacer recently recalled his experiences of that famous win.

Advertisement

Also Read: In Indore, India Have an Eye at The Oval, via Ahmedabad

In a hitherto unknown anecdote, Ishant revealed the discussion he had with the-then India captain MS Dhoni during the match.

“When Moeen Ali got out before lunch, Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai came to me. Actually, I would tell you what happened before. We were heading towards the dressing room when Mahi bhai told me to keep it normal. If nothing works, then we’ll go back to bowling bouncers. I said fine. He asked me ‘Thakega toh nahi?’ (Won’t you get tired?) I said I will bowl as long as you want me to. I will bowl till the match doesn’t get over. He too got charged up," Ishant was quoted as saying during the show Rise of New India on Cricbuzz.

England, while chasing a target of 319, suffered a big jolt after their opening batter Sam Robson departed in the seventh over of the innings. It was Ishant who would play a prominent role in the final outcome.

Also Read: ‘KL Rahul Won’t be Part of The Team And Shubman Gill Will Replace Him’

The lanky Indian pacer dismissed Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Joe Root in a span of just eight balls. He unleashed a barrage of short deliveries and the ploy paid off handsomely.

The Alastair Cook-led side never seemed to be quite comfortable while facing Ishant as the England batting lineup crumbled like a pack of cards.

Advertisement

He was adjudged Player of the Match for the show.

Get the latest Cricket News here