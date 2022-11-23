'Thank You to All My Fellow Players...': Dinesh Karthik Shares Mysterious Instagram Post

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik baffled cricket fans with a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday. Karthik’s post soon became a big talking point and speculations are rife that the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer may have dropped a big hint at his retirement. Karthik wrote about the incredible feeling of playing for India at the T20 World Cup in Australia while lamenting about the team’s exit in the semi-finals.

“World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so… we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends and most importantly the fans for the undying support. #DreamsDoComeTrue #T20WorldCup," Karthik wrote in the caption.

He shared a video montage of his Australia tour. Except for his time on the field, the video also featured Karthik’s teammates and family members.

Team India’s T20 World Cup journey came to an end in the semi-finals after the Rohit Sharma-led side was decimated by eventual champions England. The T20 World Cup did not turn out to be a fruitful one for Karthik either. Indian team management had relied on Karthik’s role as a finisher and selected him in the first 11 ahead of Rishabh Pant. Team India’s plans simply did not work out as Karthik failed to shine at the T20 World Cup.

In the opening T20 World Cup encounter, Karthik could only manage to score one run against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. There was no change in Karthik’s performance after the 37-year-old was dismissed for just six runs against South Africa. Karthik played his last T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh and he managed to score just seven runs in that encounter.

Overall, Karthik has so far played 60 matches for India in the T20I cricket and scored 686 runs along with a solitary half-century. In ODIs, Karthik has donned India jersey on 94 occasions. Karthik has 1752 runs under his belt in the fifty-over format. He has so far registered nine half-centuries in ODIs.

In Tests, Karthik has till now played 26 matches and scored 1025 runs. Karthik also has one century and seven half centuries to his name in Tests.

