'Thanks a Ton for the Roaring': CSK Thank Fans in Surat for Showing Love on the Team - WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings took their official Instagram handle to thank the fans for showering love on the team during its stay in Surat.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 13, 2022, 16:59 IST

After the completion of their training camp in Surat, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will shift their base to Mumbai for the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament starts on March 26 with MS Dhoni & Co squaring off against last season’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile the franchise took its official Instagram handle to thank the fans for showering love on the team during its stay in Surat. A video was shared on the handle that shows fans gathering in large numbers around the team bus.

“#Yellove Carnival everywhere we go! Thanks a ton for the roaring , Surat!": the caption of the video read.

The camp was attended by the likes of captain MS Dhoni, batter Robin Uthappa and the other uncapped players. All rounders DJ Bravo and Chris Jordan have arrived in India and will be joining the camp soon.

The defending champions are placed in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be playing a total of 14 games in the league stage.

Here is CSK’s full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

MATCH DAYMATCH NO.DAYDATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
11Sat26-Mar-2207:30PMChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersWankhede  Stadium
67Thu31-03-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsBrabourne  - CCI
911Sun03-04-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsPunjab  KingsBrabourne  - CCI
1517Sat09-04-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
1822Tue12-04-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium
2329Sun17-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
2733Thu21-04-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsDY Patil Stadium
3138Mon25-04-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsChennai Super KingsWankhede  Stadium
3746Sun01-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
4049Wed04-05-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
4455Sun08-05-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
4859Thu12-05-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansWankhede  Stadium
5162Sun15-05-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansWankhede  Stadium
5668Fri20-05-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsBrabourne  - CCI

