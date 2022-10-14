'That Binny is Not Roger Binny'- Sourav Ganguly's Hilarious Remark During an Event

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently showed up in a promotional event hosted by the Bandhan Bank. During the event, Ganguly opened up about various aspects of his life and also felt nostalgic as he recalled some of the his best days while playing for the country and then his stint as a broadcaster.

While Ganguly was sharing his memories, he was shown a video where he can be seen doing commentary of a match alongside Rahul Dravid and Harsha Bhogle. In the video, Dravid is seen pulling Ganguly’s leg stating that he wasn’t fit enough to be bowled consistently. While that commentary was going on, the visuals were of Stuart Binny was bowling to Joe Root during an India-England Test.

Also Read: Ten Days Before the Big Clash: What Are India’s First-Choice Bowling Plans

Advertisement

As the clip ended and the anchor started to put another point, Ganguly interrupted in between and made a hilarious statement.

Ganguly pointed towards the screen at the back and said, “By the way, that Binny is not Roger Binny. That’s Stuart Binny." Immediately, his comment drew laughter from the people sitting in the audience.

Here’s a look at the video shared by Bandhan Bank:

In the past few days, there have been multiple reports of Ganguly being disappointed and dejected as his tenure as BCCI President came to an end. It has been widely reported that former India player and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny will replace Ganguly in the role.

On this as well, Ganguly shared his views during the event and said that he “can’t be an administrator forever" and “rejections" are part of life.

Advertisement

“I have been a cricketer, a captain, a cricket administrator and now I will move on to something else."

Advertisement

“I have been the president of CAB and BCCI and will go on to do other things in future, the best days were the days when I played for the country… When every day I woke up thinking I can be dropped and then going on to score the next century… And then as captain not just building your own career but also the career of your teammates," he said.

He further added, “I was a cricketer’s administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there’s so much cricket happening, there’s so much money around. There’s women’s cricket, there’s domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here