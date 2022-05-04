'That is Outrageous': Cricket World Reacts After Liam Livingstone Hits Biggest Six of IPL 2022

Liam Livingstone lit up Mumbai night sky with his ‘outrageous’ six off Mohammed Shami that has left fellow cricketers, commentators and fans gobsmacked. Livingstone hit a 117-meter six during Punjab Kings’ eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday - the biggest of the season so far.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The shot came off the first delivery of the 16th over, bowled by Shami as Livingstone thrashed a length delivery deep into the stands at the square leg region.

‘Oh my word’ - screamed the commentators as soon as Livingstone made the connection and the ball was sent flying high into the sky.

Advertisement

An impressed Shami could only let out a wry smile as he returned to his bowling mark. GT legspinner Rashid Khan, himself known for hitting outrageous sixes, walked towards Livingstone and took a look at his bat.

Advertisement

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched it unfold from the team’s dug-out near the boundary.

Livingstone carried the momentum as he then went on to complete a hat-trick of sixes in the over before unfurling two fours in the same over to take his team over the line against the table-toppers at the DY Patil Stadium.

Advertisement

“Swinging hard enough. I didn’t think I was going to bat at one point, nice to go out and hit a few out the middle," Livingstone said of his whirlwind unbeaten knock off 30 off 10.

Agarwal was happy with Livingstone’s effort improving PBKS NRR which could potentially become a deciding factor to make the playoffs as the tournament progresses. “It was nice the way he played, got the score quickly. When we got to that position, two points are almost clear, if we can score it as quickly as possible, we could also improve the Net Run-Rate," he said.

The win was PBKS’ fifth of the season and it has lifted them to the fifth spot in the standings now, coming as a major boost to their playoffs hopes.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here