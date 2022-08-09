'That is What I Wanted to Address': Captain Rohit Sharma's Message to Team India After Series Win Over West Indies

India captain Rohit Sharma has appreciated the efforts put in by his teammates that culminated in a 4-1 T20I series win over West Indies on Sunday. Addressing a team talk, a video of which was posted on BCCI’s official website, Rohit pointed out how he’s pleased with the players following the process put into place by him and coach Rahul Dravid.

He noted that it’s not easy to stick to the philosophy.

“We have talked many times about what we wanted to do, how we wanted to play. It is one thing talking about it and it is another to go out there and doing it. I felt everyone was trying to do that, in that, most of us actually went and did that. That to me was very pleasing. Not just me and him (Dravid) are talking, we all are doing that. Firstly, I want to appreciate everyone buying into the thought and then going out there and doing it. It takes a lot, it is not easy, we have tried it and we have succeeded in most occasions, which is a good thing," Rohit said after India’s big win in the fifth and final T20I.

Rohit though was rested from the final match with allrounder Hardik Pandya leading in his absence.

While acknowledging the success the team has achieved in the recent past that includes series wins in England ( both ODI and T20I) and the Caribbean islands (both ODI and T20I), the 34-year-old said that the players have still lot to play for and keep on improving, hinting at the bigger goal of winning the T20 World Cup set to be held in October-November this year.

“That is what I wanted to address as captain, to the group because it was one important thing that we wanted to achieve and we have pretty much achieved it but it does not mean it is the end of the road for us. Lot to play for and we will continue to keep topping up those little aspects of the game and again, just wanted to appreciate, it takes a lot to change your game, it takes a lot to get into different mindset. For me individual brilliance is good, but those little little efforts from us is what will give us more results consistently and that is what we are looking for," he said.

The Indian team will next be in action against Zimbabwe.

