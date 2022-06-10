'That Might be Exactly Where Virat is at': Ex-Australia Captain Explains What's Going Wrong With Kohli

The discussion over Virat Kohli’s form will keep going until he gets his lost batting mojo back. It’s been more than 2 years now since the former India captain hasn’t got a hundred to his name. In addition, the past couple of months has been really hard for him as the 33-year-old, who once was known as the ‘run machine’, hasn’t been consistent with the bat in hand.

The recently-concluded IPL 2022 turned out to be one of the worst seasons for Kohli as he managed just 341 runs at an average of 22.73. He ended the tournament at the 22nd spot on the list of run-scorers. Moreover, he bagged three golden ducks this year; the most for him in a season in IPL history.

Several experts have spoken about Kohli’s rough patch and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the latest to join the bandwagon. Speaking on an episode of the ICC Review, the latter spoke in detail about the Indian batter, drawing examples from his own experience.

“It (poor form) is going to happen to everyone at some stage. Virat’s probably had a 10 or 12-year run where hasn’t had many down times," said Ponting in an episode of the ICC Review.

“But there was a lot of talk and conjecture around the IPL about how tired and burnt out he might be. That’s for him to work out and assess and find ways to improve, whether it’s a technical thing or a mental thing. I’m sure, being the absolute professional that he is, that he’ll work it out and work it out pretty quickly," he added.

Ponting further highlighted an important aspect of being a cricketer where an individual doesn’t realise the physical and mental fatigue. The former Australia captain feels Kohli might be going through the same phase at the moment.

“One thing I do know from experience is that quite often you bluff yourself as a player that you’re not actually tired, that you’re not physically or mentally tired. You always find a way to get yourself up for training, you always find a way to get yourself up for the game. It’s not until you actually stop and have a couple of days do you realise how tired and fatigued you are.

“So that might be exactly where Virat Kohli is at now, but I’m pretty sure he won’t stay down for too long," Ponting said.

