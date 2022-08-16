'That Really Tore Him to Shreds': Dinesh Karthik Recalls Moment Which Hurt Rohit Sharma

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik recalled the moment which made current skipper Rohit Sharma upset and tore him into shreds. Rohit has been one of the consistent performers in white-ball cricket for the past decade but it wasn’t the same case in Test cricket until 2019. The swashbuckling opener started his career as a middle-order batter across formats but failed to score consistently, however, MS Dhoni used him as an opener in white-ball cricket which worked well.

Despite showing his batting prowess as an opener in limited-overs cricket, India continue to use him as a middle-order batter in Tests but he lacked consistency and lost his place in 2018.

Karthik, who shared a great bond and friendship with Rohit, said that he didn’t see that coming and was hurt after getting dropped from the Test side for England tour in 2018.

“He had almost gone down the path where he was so successful as a white-ball cricketer. He was happy doing that. And when he did come back into the Test team, you’ve got to remember in 2018, he was dropped from the Test team. He was sent back after the white-ball leg and that really hurt him. Rohit Sharma did not see that coming and that really tore him to shreds," Karthik said in the docu-series Summer Stalemate on Cricbuzz.

However, Rohit returned to the Test set-up after a glorious form in 2019 ODI World Cup as then head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli decided to use him as an opener in red-ball cricket too. The swashbuckling scored big centuries at home on his comeback in Test cricket against South Africa. He also had a memorable tour to England in 2021 where he smashed his maiden Test century on overseas soil.

Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy earlier this year and the BCCI took some time to appoint the next skipper and chose Rohit to take the team forward. He led the Indian cricket team to a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka on his first assignment as regular captain.

