'That Was Match-Winning': Pakistan Bowling Coach Shaun Tait Talks About Win Against India

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has lauded pacer Haris Rauf for producing a fabulous show in the final over against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 fixture. The former Australia pacer feels that the final over proved to be “match-winning" for Pakistan.

“Haris Rauf’s last over for me, putting aside the misfield and the drop catch. He has been working so hard on his yorkers and slower balls like the other guys have. And his execution in the last over was perfect last night. Potentially, that was match-winning," Tait was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

The final over against India indeed turned out to be a crucial one but it was not an ideal start for Pakistan. Rauf, while bowling the 20th over of the innings, had started with a wide. Though, the 28-year-old pacer made a terrific comeback in the over after bowling three dot balls to star Indian batter Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper was run out in the 20th over after playing a brilliant knock of 44-ball 60.

Rauf had eventually conceded 10 runs in that over. Earlier, he had dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the sixth over to secure a fantastic start for his side in the crucial Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. Rauf conceded 38 runs after completing his four overs against India.

And India posted a solid total of 181 runs losing seven wickets. Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was the highest wicket-taker of the game after he dismissed KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Pakistan had eventually won the match by five wickets. Their wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan pulled off a spectacular knock of 71 and the Babar Azam-led side reached the target with just one ball to spare.

Pakistan did manage to clinch a thrilling win against arch-rivals India but Tait confessed that he was not sure about the victory until the very end.

“I was sitting inside the room watching over the glass. Players were getting quite fiery and excited. But we weren’t quite sure about the win until the end. People were moving and players were telling them not to move from their spots," Tait added.

Pakistan, in their next Asia Cup encounter, will be up against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

