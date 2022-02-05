'That's Garbage, Pat'-Emotional Matthew Hayden Lashes Out at Pat Cummins After Justin Langer Quits

An emotional Matthew Hayden tore into Cricket Australia after his fellow friend Justin Langer, who was the coach of Australia, stepped down from the position. Hayden said that no one backed Langer in these times before verbally attacking Australia’s captain Pat Cummins. Langer had to step down despite recent success which includes ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Ashes 4-0 win.

“It was absolutely clear that no one backed him," Hayden told ABC Radio on Saturday, as quoted by Fox Sports Australia.

“If you listen to the Australian captain speak the other day, there was not one mention of any sort of commendation or support.

“That would have been extremely hurtful.

“How do you reckon he’d be going? To hear the Australian captain on Sunrise offer no support and commendation. How would you feel?"

He also lashed out at Cummins after he said that reviewing Langer’s performance was a fair practice. “And now we hear Pat Cummins saying, ‘This is a high performance environment, we all go through a high-performance review’. I’m sorry Pat but that’s garbage … this just reeks of being orchestrated," said Hayden.

He also cited how Langer stayed back in Melbourne despite what was happening around him. “This was a bloke (Langer) that won the Ashes, stayed back basically in Melbourne for the entire time while this dragged on for a month. The whole thing just reeks of being orchestrated from basically the moment all of this garbage started coming out in the middle of last year," said Hayden.

“You could see that the writing was on the wall. If I had a bet back then that Justin Langer would have retained his spot at the end of his contract, I would have put my whole life’s savings on him not doing it."

