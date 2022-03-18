'That's Going to be Tough For Rohit Sharma': Former Australia Spinner Wants to See India Captain in Pressure Tournaments

Life as full-time India captain couldn’t have started on a better note for Rohit Sharma who has registered five series victories across formats against New Zealand (T20Is), West Indies (ODIs and T20Is) and Sri Lanka (T20Is and Tests). While all these displays have come at home, the next big challenge for Rohit will be to replicate this in overseas conditions and at global tournaments.

India have a packed calendar in 2022 that includes England tour and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg wants to see how a calm Rohit will react when the situations get more demanding especially against tougher opponents.

“India have got four Test matches against Australia, that’s going to be tough for Rohit Sharma," Hogg said on his YouTube channel. “I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language or will we see a little bit of temper? “He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup Down Under. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now."

Advertisement

Hogg also dissected how Rishabh Pant reined himself during the second innings of the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru that concluded earlier this month. Pant blazed away to a record fifty - the fastest by an Indian in Test history as he overtook the legendary Kapil Dev.

“Wonderful job by Rishabh Pant in the second innings. But when he was facing the last four balls off (Praveen) Jayawickrama, the first delivery of those particular four balls, Jayawickrama put the ball a little wider on a good length and made Pant fetch it," he observed.

He continued, “The change of line and length forced him to change it. After that delivery, he started to calm himself down, you could see the body language became exaggerated. I feel like he knew that the record was there to take."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here