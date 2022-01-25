'That's my Plan': Hardik Pandya Confirms He's Preparing to Play as an Allrounder in IPL 2022

In October 2019, India allrounder Hardik Pandya underwent a back surgery hoping to find a solution to the issue that had troubled him for quite some time. A long rehabilitation process followed and while Pandya has since made a successful return to the field, he hasn’t been able to bowl at full tilt.

Prior to his surgery, Pandya was an important part of Indian cricket team’s plan across formats. However, with him not bowling regularly after returning from the back surgery, the 28-year-old lost his place in the Test team as he failed to make the cut for the UK tour last year during which India played five Tests including the final of the World Championship.

He was part of India’s T20 World Cup squad last year but since the end of the marquee event, he hasn’t played any competitive cricket. He wasn’t selected for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home either and also wasn’t part of the three-match ODI series in South Africa earlier this month.

Pandya, who will lead the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022 has though claimed he’s getting stronger and has been preparing to turn out for his new team as an allrounder.

“Yes, that’s my plan," Pandya said on Back Stage With Boria when asked if he would playing as an allrounder in IPL this year.

Pandya, who has scored 2797 runs and taken 110 wickets in 175 T20s, saus says he’s been preparing to play both as a batter and bowler.

“I want to play as an allrounder. My preparation, hard work is all about playing as an allrounder. If something goes bad then I don’t know. I am feeling good, strong and eventually time will tell," he said.

When asked about his captaincy philosophy, Pandya said he wants to lead with example and set up a team environment where every player feels at home.

“My way of leadership is that I want to set examples, create culture and attitude which the team wants to play with. I want to set the precedent. My philosophy is not that too complicated. (Want to ) Make sure everyone is in the right spirits, environment is nice, the players are feeling at home and once everyone is comfortable they all know what their potential is," he said.

