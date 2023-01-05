'That’s Not Correct, I'm 100 Per Cent Available': Cameron Green Quashes Report on His IPL 2023 Availability

Allrounder Cameron Green has dismissed concerns over his IPL 2023 workload after a report claimed that he may not be able to bowl before April 13. The Australian was bought by IPL giants Mumbai Indians for a jaw-dropping Rs 17.5 crore making him the second-most expensive player bought at an auction in the league’s history.

Green recently broke his finger during the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa before being ruled out from the final contest of the three-match series.

He has since undergone surgery but hopes to be fully fit and available to both bat and bowl for his IPL franchise MI with the league expected to start from March 25.

“No, that’s not correct," Green told SEN Sportsday WA, when asked about the report. “I’ve heard about this for a quite a while now I think. I don’t know where it’s come from. I’ve heard that I’m 100 per cent available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I’m not too sure where that’s kind of come from."

Green though isn’t sure whether he will be available for the first Test of the four-match series in India that starts from February 9 in Nagpur. However, his priority is to play for Australia.

“Obviously my first priority is the Test Series that’s beforehand. I think me and Starcy (Mitchell Starc) are maybe touch and go for that first one but obviously we’ll give ourselves the best chance," Green said.

The 23-year-old Green is the most expensive Aussie ever to be sold at an IPL auction. The price tag has surely raised expectations of him but the youngster isn’t getting distracted.

“Yeah obviously it (auction) turned out really well but I think at the same time you want to go out there and perform and kind of re-pay the faith they showed you," Green said.

“I think just having the right people around you I think keeps you pretty humble in a way. You’ve got the right people to drag you down if you get too ahead of yourself, but also the right people to bring you back up when you’re going not as great as you like.

“I think that’s kind of Cricket. It’s a game of failures, you’re going to fail more than you succeed. As long as you have the right people around you to kind of bring you back up is probably key," he added.

