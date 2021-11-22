Young India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer feels he will continue to be flexible in the batting order as with his batting order. The southpaw, who batted at the top of the order in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, played a different role for India on his debut series. The team management used him in the middle-order to get some balance in the squad, he scored 20 runs while batting at number 6 in the third T20I on Sunday at Eden Gardens.

It was the second time in the series when the lanky all-rounder was asked to bat at number 6 as earlier in the first T20I, the team management assigned him the role of finished where he didn’t fare well. While in Ranchi T20I, he was promoted to bat at number 3 and remained unbeaten for 12 in India’s win.

Iyer said that he has worked on getting flexible in the batting order and is ready to bat anywhere his team wants from him

“I have always maintained that as a professional cricketer, you got to be really flexible as to where you want to bat. There might be occasions where even though you are going to play in the middle-order, you might get to bat within the powerplay. That’s something I have really worked on - adapting to whatever situation I am going to play. I am going to look to better that," Iyer said after the third T20I.

The talented batter became an instant success in IPL 2021 as he played a big role in KKR’s rejuvenation in the second half of the season. He scored 370 runs in 10 matches as KKR reached the final after 2014.

Meanwhile, Iyer also got a chance to role his arms in the third T20I as he said it was good to bowl finally. He was economical in his three-over spell with the bowling figures of 1/12.

“That’s what I am in the team for - batting and bowling. It was good to get a bowl finally. Everyone aspires to play for the country. If the team wins and that too comprehensively, it’s a special feeling. I hope that this continues for a prolonged period of time," Iyer added.

India’s T20I skipper Rohit Sharma also heaped huge praise on Venkatesh and said his bowling is going to be important for India in future.

“Good to see Venkatesh Iyer bowling those overs with the skills he has. Important for us going forward. I would prefer that going forward," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

