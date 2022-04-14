'That's The Brand of Cricket we Want to Play': PBKS Captain Mayank Agarwal Delighted After Impressive Win

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was happy with the way the contest against Mumbai Indians turned out in his team’s favour at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. After being put in to bat first, PBKS openers Mayank and Shikhar Dhawan led a sparkling start with the pair adding 97 runs before being separated.

Mayank was in fine touch as he hit six fours and two sixes in his 32-ball 52 to set base for a challenging 198/5, a target that proved 12 runs too many for five-time IPL winners MI.

For his efforts with the bat, the 31-year-old was also chosen as the player-of-the match and he was delighted to have made a major contribution in PBKS’ third win of IPL 2022.

“It was a good night, I’m very happy to contribute to the team’s win," Mayank said at the post-match presentation. “The crucial thing for us was the two points."

Dhawan was though the top-scorer with 70 runs before Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan finished the innings with some late blows. However, Mayank refused to pick batting as the major reason behind the team’s 12-run win.

“We can’t just say it was runs on the board, this game had a lot of ups and downs.," said Mayank. “There were a lot of crucial moments and more often than not, we were nailing and winning those moments. When the game was 50-50, we won those moments and it came towards us. It wasn’t batting alone, it was periods in the game."

Mayank said the team nailed the brand of cricket against MI that it hopes to play regularly. “That’s the brand of cricket we want to play, we want to play aggressive, hard cricket. With that, we got to show good mindset. We were a lot smarter as well. In the last game against Gujarat, we gave wickets to Rashid when it wasn’t required. This time we were a lot more aware, we were a lot more careful and made sure that we don’t try and give wickets to their main bowlers."

While PBKS did get rid of MI openers inside five overs but Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma stitched an 84-run stand in quick time to raise alarm bells.

Mayank acknowledged that the duo forced him to bring back his main bowlers.

“When Tilak and Brevis were going, we had to change our strategy, get in the main bowlers and try and get a wicket. Luckily it happened through run-outs and also our main bowlers taking wickets," said Mayank.

He further asked his teammates to continue improving with each game. “It’s nice, very happy to have three wins. We are playing good cricket overall. If we continue to do that, if we improve 5-10% every game, we’ll go on to do special things," he said.

