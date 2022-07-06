'That's the Spot Where he Can Blossom': Former Cricketer Suggests Rishabh Pant as Rohit's Opening Partner

After the much-anticipated Edgbaston Test between India and England, the focus shifts toward the white-ball series between the two nations. The teams will move to Southampton to play the opening game of the three-match T20Is series, starting on Thursday.

The visitors have already begun preparing for the upcoming series. Under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, the Men in Blue squared off against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, respectively, in a couple of warm-up games and emerged victorious in both of them.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the Edgbaston Test after contracting Covid, has joined the Indian camp and will return in action. Meanwhile, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the first encounter.

Advertisement

The Indian think tank is likely to face a selection conundrum before the opening game. Since Rohit returns to the side, Ruturaj Gaikwad would be benched in all likelihood as the captain would open the innings with in-form batter Ishan Kishan.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has come up with a new option for the Indian top-order. In his latest tweet, he said the team management should think of Pant as an opener in T20Is. Jaffer believes that’s the spot where the youngster can open up and play well.

“Indian think tank should think about opening with Rishabh Pant in T20Is. I think that’s the spot where he can blossom. #ENGvIND," Jaffer tweeted.

Advertisement

Rishabh has played as an opener in the Under-19 World Cup 2016, under the leadership of Ishan Kishan.

The netizens seemed convinced with Jaffer’s suggestion as a majority of people felt that Pant opening with Rohit would be a nightmare for the batters.

Advertisement

After the opener in Southampton, the next two matches will be played in Birmingham and Nottingham on July 9 and 10, respectively. Followed by the T20Is, India will play three ODIs against England. The first game is scheduled to be played at Kennington Oval, London. The 2nd and 3rd matches will be held at Lord’s and Old Trafford on July 14 and 17, respectively.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here