'That’s When it Started from My Side'-Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Early Days as An Opener

It has been one hell of a journey for India’s ODI team which will play its 1000th game against West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series set to begin on February 6. Meanwhile, one certain gentleman had played 463 of those games. Yes, you guessed it right. Sachin Tendulkar. Speaking to News 18/Cricketnext, Tendulkar brought to light the fact that how he himself has evolved as an ODI cricketer in his long international career which began in 1989.

Also Read | 2011 ICC World Cup Win Has Been the Greatest Day of my Life: Sachin Tendulkar To News18 Ahead of India's 1000th ODI

Tendulkar played a record 463 ODIs (452 innings), scored 18426 runs with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in which 18 were 90-100 knocks. His highest was 200 not out against South Africa at Gwalior in February 2010, and he scored at 5.17 runs an over; all between 1989 and 2012, when he bid adieu to international cricket.

“In the initial stages of my ODI career, I batted a lot between 4 and 6. It was in New Zealand in 1994, when Navjot Sidhu became unwell (stiff neck), I said I will open the innings. I was the team’s vice-captain, and I suggested that I can open and do a reasonable job for the team. I was confident of giving the team a good start. Those days, opening batters would actually go out and make sure that the team didn’t lose wickets in the first power play. It was during the 1992 World Cup that New Zealand’s opening batter Mark Greatbatch started attacking," Sachin said.

ALSO READ | 'What's my Legacy?': Sourav Ganguly Leaves it For Public to Judge His Tenure as BCCI President

He added that in 1994 it dawned on him that he can also go after the bowlers straightaway.

“And then, post the World Cup, one was back to playing regular/ standard cricket and with the intention of not losing wickets in the first ten overs. In 1994, I was confident that I can go after the bowlers straight away. That I can attack. That’s when it started from my side. And then, in 1996, Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana started attacking at the top before the likes of Adam Gilchrist."

