'That’s Why he was Drafted in Playing XI': Ex-India Selector Justifies Selection of Iyer Ahead of Hooda

The decision of picking Shreyas Iyer in the line-up ahead of Deepak Hooda in the opening T20I against West Indies on Friday didn’t go down well among fans and pundits. The former walked out to bat at no. 3 and was dismissed for a 4-ball duck by Obed McCoy inside the powerplay.

At the same time, social media was abuzz with reactions in favour of Hooda. The all-rounder has been in great nick lately. He scored his maiden International hundred against Ireland in June and then made notable contributions in the games against England and West Indies.

However, former India selector Saba Karim feels that Iyer falls before Hooda in the pecking order. During a conversation on India news, the former wicketkeeper-batter said Iyer would be given more chances despite bagging a four-ball duck at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

“It is a difficult choice. In the home series against South Africa, Shreyas Iyer batted at No.3-4. I feel Shreyas Iyer is ahead of Deepak Hooda in the pecking order. That’s why he was drafted into the playing XI as soon as he returned to the T20 squad. That being the case, he will have to be given a few more chances in the upcoming games," Karim told India News.

“One has to remember that Shreyas has shown good form in ODIs, so that’s why he is being backed," he added.

Meanwhile, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, who was also featured in the discussion panel, said not giving chances to Hooda is a ‘bit harsh’ on the all-rounder. However, the former cricketer also highlighted the fact that it’s difficult to fit him in in the playing XI as of now.

“Little hard on Deepak Hooda, but it is difficult to fit him in. Shreyas Iyer needs to get enough chances because he is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. Hooda is waiting in the wings. I am sure he will get his chance at some point. He has shown in the few games that he has played that he could also be a strong contender for the T20 World Cup," Sodhi said.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series, India and West Indies will lock horns in the second game of the series on Monday in St Kitts.

