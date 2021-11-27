‘That’s Why They Lost by 10 Wickets’: Inzamam-ul-Haq Decodes India’s Defeat Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

History was rewritten on October 24 2021, when India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in a world cup clash. More humiliating part was the Men in Blue getting beaten by 10 wickets and losing their course to the semi-finals.

The incident happened more than a month ago but the Pakistan media seems to be enjoying their team’s historic till date. Recently, former captain and selector Inzamam-ul-Haq commented on India’s loss while speaking with a news channel. He said, Kohli-led India lost their T20 World Cup opener to Pakistan because their players were under pressure even before the toss.

“When I saw Virat Kohli and Babar Azam at the toss it was evident the Indians were under a lot of pressure," Inzamam said on a Pakistani news channel.

“They came into the match under a lot of pressure and that is why they lost by 10 wickets. You could see they were apprehensive by their body language whereas the Pakistan players were much more confident and upbeat about winning the match," he added.

Inzamam said he was surprised to see the Indians play the way they did against Pakistan and against New Zealand.

“India have a very good T20 squad and depth of talent. If you look at their performances in recent times they were rightly favourites with England to win the title. But they didn’t even make the semi-finals because the way they played against us and New Zealand is not their style," he said.

He also felt that the demoralising loss to Pakistan in the very first match only added to the woes of the Indian team and it never recovered from it. Inzamam also felt that the win over India had given a big boost to the Pakistan team and cricket as the players were now more confident about their abilities.

“I think the match with Pakistan put too much pressure on them. I don’t know because they have always done well against us in World Cup matches," Inzamam concluded.

