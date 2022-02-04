2011 ICC World Cup Win Has Been the Greatest Day of my Life: Sachin Tendulkar To News18 Ahead of India's 1000th ODI

As India is set to become the first country to put up the marker of playing 1000 one-day internationals (against the West Indies at the Narendra Stadium on Sunday, February 6), master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who entertained millions of cricket followers the world over, talks to News18.com about the development of ODI cricket, how he saw ODI cricket as a corollary to Test cricket, and of course winning the 2011 World Cup in India.

Tendulkar played a record 463 ODIs (452 innings), scored 18426 runs with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in which 18 were 90-100 knocks. His highest was 200 not out against South Africa at Gwalior in February 2010, and he scored at 5.17 runs an over; all between 1989 and 2012, when he bid adieu to international cricket.

Tendulkar says that India has achieved so much because of the past and present players and past and present BCCI officials who continue to encourage the game and cricketers.

Excerpts from an interview conducted on the phone on Friday (February 4, 2022) afternoon:

>Talking of India’s one-day history and 1000th match coming up, the 2011 ICC World Cup must be a high point in your career. India won the final at your home ground at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 2011 ICC World Cup has been the greatest day of my life. Lifting the World Cup was the biggest event. That was the reason I started playing cricket. To be able to do that in India and Mumbai was a very, very big moment for me.

>You have played 463 of the 999 ODIs India has played so far. That’s a phenomenal number and record.

Well, playing the number of matches I have played for India in one-day internationals is a huge honour. But if I have to start from the age of eleven, when I wanted to play for India, for some reason, one-day cricket was never a thought. It was always Test cricket. One-day cricket was going to come along with Test cricket. I wanted to play cricket for India, but I was always thinking of playing Test match cricket. I knew that if I play Test cricket, then one-day cricket would also happen. So that’s how the start of my ODI cricket career happened.

>Can you take us through the evolution of the short format?

The first ODI match that I played (against Pakistan at Gujranwala) coincidentally happened on my father’s birthday. It was December 18. Since then, several changes have happened in ODI cricket. There was a period when ODI cricket was played in whites and red ball. They were day matches, not day-night matches. Everything started at 9 or 9.30 AM. I still remember the white-ball matches started as late as the year 2000. I think the first match was against Zimbabwe. Then a lot of changes began to happen.

>Ajit Agarkar says Sachin Tendulkar is the best person to talk to about the evolution of ODI cricket because you have played under all rules that have happened to ODI cricket.

I have played ODI cricket under all rules and field restrictions except the last rule when the use of two new balls at either end was introduced. I retired in 2012, and then in the series played in India against Pakistan in December, two new balls were used. I have played cricket with the red ball, ODI cricket with two new balls in Australia against Australia and the West Indies. Again with one new ball, coloured clothing. Then again, one red and white new ball, the two fielder rule outside the circle, three fielders outside the circle, and the batting and bowling power plays. All those things kept on happening.

But the biggest was the day match because at most places the day matches started at 9.30 AM or 9 AM. I remember a match starting in Cuttack at 8.45 AM, also at Guwahati. Even in the games in Kanpur, the pitch did something. That element (the new ball operators getting assistance from the pitch) was there. So that was a different challenge altogether. Usually, one would say, Chennai was a hard track. The track there did not allow for big movement off the pitch, upfront. The ball reverses in Chennai, but one would remember that Pakistan’s Junaid Khan bowled a brilliant spell in the morning and took 4 for something in December 2012. It was a morning match, and there was swing and movement of the pitch. When the games started in the morning, the pitches behaved differently. One had to respect the first few overs. When one looks back at ODI cricket, there was a transformation happening in the way it was played over a period of time.

>So, would you have to say that rule changes and restrictions have made a big impact in the evolution of ODI cricket right through? And hence always a challenge for the batters and bowlers.

One hundred per cent. The rules and restrictions have dictated the way ODI cricket was played and is being played. Changes have happened all the time, and that’s how ODI cricket has evolved.

>You played for 23 years, and so how many times did you have to make adjustments to get the better of the bowlers and field restrictions?

In the initial stages of my ODI career, I batted a lot between 4 and 6. It was in New Zealand in 1994, when Navjot Sidhu became unwell (stiff neck), I said I will open the innings. I was the team’s vice-captain, and I suggested that I can open and do a reasonable job for the team. I was confident of giving the team a good start. Those days, opening batters would actually go out and make sure that the team didn’t lose wickets in the first power play. It was during the 1992 World Cup that New Zealand’s opening batter Mark Greatbatch started attacking. And then, post the World Cup, one was back to playing regular/ standard cricket and with the intention of not losing wickets in the first ten overs. In 1994, I was confident that I can go after the bowlers straight away. That I can attack. That’s when it started from my side. And then, in 1996, Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana started attacking at the top before the likes of Adam Gilchrist.

>You had to wait for 79 matches to get your first ODI century (110) against Australia in Colombo. Was it a frustrating wait?

It was not, actually. In every match, a batter wants to go out and score runs, but I was only getting a limited number of deliveries for many matches at the start of my career. I was not regularly batting upfront. I have batted at No. 6 and 7. I was not getting frustrated. Yes, I wanted to get one (score a century). But from 1992 to February/March 1994, I think I batted at No.4.

>You scored the first century in Colombo (in 1994) and then was involved in the 252 run opening stand with Sourav Ganguly in the final of Sri Lanka’s Independence Cup in Colombo in 1998. Both were very determined not to give away your wickets.

One is very determined to score runs every time he goes out to bat. Sometimes it does not go according to the plans. I felt that the final was a big game for us. Sri Lanka had played good cricket then. It was a very strong and good team. It had a deep batting line up in Jayasuriya, Kaluwitharana, Arvinda de Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Marvan Atapattu and Arjuna Ranatunga. It was necessary for us to put up a competitive total.

>India is the first country to play 1000 ODIs?

We spoke about the transformation that has taken place in ODI cricket through the various periods the game has evolved. It’s been 47 years — from 1974 when India played its first ODI to now — since India has been playing ODI cricket, and this would not have been possible without the past and present players, the past and present BCCI officials, and so many others who encouraged all of us and continue to do so. And the kind of following the Indian team has is only because of the people who have been supporting the game and encouraging the cricketers. They do so many things for us; it means a lot. They give us the strength to go out and perform; I am also talking about our women’s cricket team.

>You have strong views on two new balls being used for an ODI? You don’t seem to like it.

Two new balls and field restrictions, I mean, it has put a lot of pressure on the bowlers. I don’t see reverse swing happening in ODI cricket. When was the last time it happened? It could have happened in the 45th over or whatever. If an ODI is played with one ball, reverse swing would probably happen in the 23rd over. That’s where the balance (of the game) changes. Reverse swing with SG, without a doubt, is better than any other ball makes.

