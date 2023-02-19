'The Aussies Once Warner, Smith Retire Have Very Little Waiting in the Wings': Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan came up with a hard-hitting tweet after watching Australia’s ‘collapse’ against India in the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

After Pat Cummins’ side finished Day 2 at 61/1, they lost 9 wickets in a matter of 93 minutes, Ravindra Jadeja picked up six of those dismissals on the third day.

For a second game running, the match ended on the third day itself, highlighting that there are bigger problems that the Aussies will have to solve as their hopes of winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy were dashed.

Travis Head was Australia’s top run-scorer in their second innings, and while Marnus Labuschagne also added 35 runs to the cause, the rest of the batters provided little resistance.

None of the remaining batsmen managed to score in double figures, as they folded for a paltry 113 runs. Earlier, in the first Test, Cummins’ side collapsed in a similar fashion managing to put up just 91 runs on the board in their second innings.

It was Australia’s lowest-ever total in red-ball cricket on Indian soil.

Vaughan meanwhile posed a serious question as he raised concerns on the future of Australian cricket after the retirement of the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith.

“Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it’s not easy .. but let’s be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings," tweeted Vaughan.

While there are some big names missing, Warner picked up an injury, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green were also unavailable, still, these kinds of collapses are not synonymous with the Aussies.

Cummins in his post-match press conference revealed that both Green and Hazlewood could be in the running for the third Test in Indore as the visitors will hope to salvage some pride.

“Hopefully Cameron Green is available, Hazlewood by the time we reach Indore. But of a break before the 3rd Test, it will be good," said the 29-year-old.

