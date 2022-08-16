'The Band Is Back Together': Ricky Ponting Shares Photo With His Former Australian Teammates

Former Australian men’s national cricket team captain Ricky Ponting posted a picture of himself with his Australian teammates on Instagram on Sunday and took the internet by storm. In the picture, the two-time World Cup-winning captain was accompanied by his former teammates Mathew Hayden, Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, Shane Watson, and others.

Ponting hung out with his mates and spent some valuable time with them in Australia. “And the band is back together. What a wonderful weekend with these stalwarts", he wrote in the caption.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Australian opener David Warner were among those who reacted to Ponting’s recent post. Most of the players in the picture are currently coaches and mentors of various teams across the globe. Pant was quick to notice and commented, “All the Bosses are together". Meanwhile, Warner, who started off his initial days of cricket under Ponting’s captaincy, wrote, “Miss you, Ricky".

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also commented on Ponting’s picture and called the group a “perfect team."

Fans flooded the comments section as they relished the coming together of iconic cricketers. One fan’s comment read, “Legends in one frame" while another wrote, “Too many legends in a single frame". Notably, many fans missed the two most iconic cogs of the invincible Australian side, Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds. The two stalwarts died earlier this year. A heart-wrenching comment read, “This frame is incomplete without Warnie and Symonds."

Ponting’s photo has garnered over 50 thousand likes on Instagram and has been savored by cricket fans across the globe.

The 47-year-old will not feature in next month’s exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants on September 16. However, his former teammates Shane Watson, Brett Lee, and Mitchell Johnson have confirmed their participation in the showpiece match before the launch of the iconic, Legends League Cricket later this year.

A few days ago, Ricky Ponting had predicted the side that will emerge victorious for the forthcoming Asia cup match between arch rivals, India and Pakistan. Ponting touted the Indian team as favorites to edge the much-anticipated match on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

“I will stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That is taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continues to present out-and-out superstar players," Ponting said in an episode of ICC Review.

Notably, Pakistan has the advantage over India in overall head-to-head confrontations, but the Men in Blue lead the Asia Cup tally by a narrow 7-5 margin in 13 matchups, with one match ending in a tie.

